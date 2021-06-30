Wimbledon 2021: Britain's Dan Evans through to third round of Wimbledon
Watch the best shots as Great Britain's Dan Evans is through to the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.Full Article
Watch a selection of the best shots as Britain's Dan Evans wins his Wimbledon first-round match against Feliciano Lopez in straight..