Complete meltdown by Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees in stunning loss to LA Angels
Published
Although the Yankees scored big against Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, the Angels' seven-run ninth helped Los Angeles rally back.
Published
Although the Yankees scored big against Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, the Angels' seven-run ninth helped Los Angeles rally back.
The Los Angeles Angels overcame Shohei Ohtani’s worst start of the season in which he allowed seven runs in 0.2 innings. The New..