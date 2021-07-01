‘If Rafa Benitez is the man to win Everton a trophy – I’ll scream his name from the top of my lungs,’ says Tony Bellew after Toffees appoint ex-Liverpool boss
Everton’s appointment of Rafael Benitez has not been entirely popular with the club’s fanbase, but diehard Evertonian Tony Bellew doesn’t care as long as he brings success. The Toffees announced that Benitez would be their next manager following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, who re-joined Real Madrid. There were protests by fans outside Goodison Park, […]Full Article