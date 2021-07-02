Premier League stadiums expected to be at full capacity from start of next season with ‘test run’ at Lord’s for England’s one-day international against Pakistan announced on July 10
Published
Premier League games are expected to be played in front of full capacity stadiums at the start of next season, as part of the UK government’s plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, Lord’s Cricket Ground will have a full house as a ‘test run’ for England’s ODI vs Pakistan next weekend, giving supporters hope of […]Full Article