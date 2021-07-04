Jul.4 - Max Verstappen dominated the 34th Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in the Red Bull RB16. The Dutchman won the home race for Red Bull, scored his 50th podium finish and won his second hat-trick by scoring pole position, fastest lap and the race win. If Verstappen hadn't pitted for a new set of.....check out full post »Full Article
Verstappen dominates the Austrian F1 GP in the Red Bull
