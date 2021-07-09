Jose Mourinho outlines how England can ‘kill’ Italy with Harry Kane dropping deeper to emulate Spain and unsettle ‘amazing’ Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in Euro 2020 final
Jose Mourinho believes a deeper role for Harry Kane will be the key to Euro 2020 glory for England when they face Italy on Sunday. The Three Lions are in the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966, but face an irrepressible Italian side that will take some beating. Unbeaten in […]Full Article