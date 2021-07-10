Harry Kane says there’s ‘no perfect player’ ahead of facing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, insists England are ready to claim Euro 2020 glory
Published
Harry Kane insists there is ‘no perfect player’ as he prepares to face Italy duo Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. Chiellini and Bonucci may be coming towards their end of their respective careers, but on the pitch the Juventus defenders remain warriors and an integral part of Roberto Mancini’s side. […]Full Article