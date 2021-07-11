News24.com | 'Not proud of my Wimbledon tears,' says runner-up Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova said she was "not proud" of her Centre Court tears after losing a rollercoaster Wimbledon final to Ashleigh Barty.

