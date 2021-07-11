Euro 2020 final: Kieran Trippier set to return for England against Italy
Kieran Trippier is set for a recall to the starting line-up for England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.Full Article
Rob Dorsett confirms reports that Kieran Trippier will replace Bukayo Saka and start in a back five for England in the Euro 2020..
Kieran Trippier praised the fans at Wembley after England beat Denmark to reach the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.