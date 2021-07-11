England lose Euro 2020 final on penalties as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka fail to score and Italy are crowned champions
Published
Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final as Gareth Southgate’s men suffered devastating heartbreak at Wembley on Sunday night. Marcus Rashford hit the post in the shootout before Gianluigi Donnarumma made two big saves to deny Jadon Sancho and, crucially, 19-year-old Bukayo Saka. The match began with a nervous moment for England […]Full Article