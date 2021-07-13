UEFA probes England over Euro 2020 final chaos
UEFA has opened an investigation into the storming of Wembley by fans at the Euro 2020 final, as well as bringing four other charges against the FA.Full Article
Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson says UEFA are 'deeply unhappy' at the actions of fans in and around Wembley..
The Euro 2020 final was marred by stadium invasions and chaos outside of Wembley