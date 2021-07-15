Challenge Cup: St Helens v Castleford Tigers - Two teams battle for Wembley glory
Published
Team news as St Helens take on Castleford Tigers in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium (15:00 BST).Full Article
Published
Team news as St Helens take on Castleford Tigers in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium (15:00 BST).Full Article
St Helens and Castleford Tigers battle it out for Wembley glory.
Team news as St Helens take on Castleford Tigers in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium (15:00 BST).