Golf: Ryan Fox remains amongst leaders at British Open as Louis Oosthuizen makes history

Golf: Ryan Fox remains amongst leaders at British Open as Louis Oosthuizen makes history

New Zealand Herald

Published

Ryan Fox has posted another solid, if unspectacular, round at the British Open to remain amongst the leaders going into the second half of golf's final major of the year.A bogey and a double bogey were the only blemishes in a round...

Full Article