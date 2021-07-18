Manchester United to announce Jadon Sancho soon with ‘only paperwork’ to complete on £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who responds to Raphael Varane reports
Manchester United expect to announce the signing of Jadon Sancho soon, with only paperwork separating the England winger from his move to Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed on Sunday the deal for the Borussia Dortmund star is all-but done, and also responded to the reports surrounding an agreement for Raphael Varane. United kicked off […]Full Article