‘I hope Lewis is very happy with himself’ – Furious Red Bull boss Christian Horner rips into Lewis Hamilton’s ‘hollow victory’ at Formula 1 British Grand Prix after ‘dangerous’ crash with Max Verstappen
Published
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner did not hold back in his criticism of Lewis Hamilton as he reacted to the crash which sent Max Verstappen to hospital after the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton collided with his championship rival on the opening lap, causing the Dutchman to crash out before the home favourite went […]Full Article