NBA Finals: Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas sees Phoenix Suns forcing Game 7 vs. Bucks

azcentral.com

Published

Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas predicts Phoenix Suns will win Tuesday's Game 6 in Milwaukee to force Game 7 against Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals.
 

