John Cena opened Monday Night Raw after sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe at WWE Money in the Bank. Cena came to the stage to lay down his challenge for Roman Reigns, stating that he fully intends to take the Universal Title.Full Article
John Cena challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Title
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
John Cena issues a challenge to Universal Champion Roman Reigns: Raw, July 19, 2021
FOX Sports
John Cena issues a challenge to Universal Champion Roman Reigns: Raw, July 19, 2021