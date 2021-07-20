Manchester United top all-time Premier League table, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool chasing, while Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton show they have rights to be called big clubs
Published
The Premier League is heading into its 30th season this year and is still revered as the top league in European football. When the new campaign kicks off on August 13, Brentford will become the 50th team to play in the Premier League since it was launched in 1992. The likes of Barnsley, Blackpool, Oldham […]Full Article