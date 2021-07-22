Karate returns to its roots to debut at Tokyo Olympics. Here's what you need to know.
Published
It's only right that karate, a centuries-old Japanese style of martial arts, will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. Here's what to know.
Published
It's only right that karate, a centuries-old Japanese style of martial arts, will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. Here's what to know.
The debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics will be yet another sign that an activity once embraced as a symbol of..