Tokyo Olympics archery: India 9th in both men’s team and mixed pair rankings, Pravin Jadhav may team up with Deepika Kumari
The Indian mixed team will open its campaign against eighth-ranked Chinese Taipei, and should it overcome the first-round hurdle, top-seed Korea would be waiting in the last-eight. Likewise, the Indian men's team might run into top-seed Korea, who got a bye into the quarters, should they beat eighth-ranked Kazakhstan in the opening round. In the individual rankings, all the three Indian male archers finished out of top-30.Full Article