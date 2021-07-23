Wales boss Ryan Giggs denies assaulting ex-girlfriend
He allegedly used controlling behaviour, including kicking his ex-girlfriend out of his hotel room naked.Full Article
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face trial next year accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and..
The Wales manager is accused of attacking two women during an incident in Salford.