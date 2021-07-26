Katie Ledecky wins silver medal as Ariarne Titmus claims gold in 400 freestyle at Olympics
Katie Ledecky's loss in the 400 free at the Tokyo Olympics was not entirely unexpected as Ariarne Titmus has been gaining on the American star.
Australia's Ariarne Titmus has defeated American Katie Ledecky in the 400-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.