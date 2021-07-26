Tokyo Olympics: Adam Peaty becomes Olympic champion again - immortality next?
Published
Adam Peaty won 100m breaststroke gold on Monday to become a double Olympic champion - and there's plenty more to come from the Briton.Full Article
Published
Adam Peaty won 100m breaststroke gold on Monday to become a double Olympic champion - and there's plenty more to come from the Briton.Full Article
After Super Saturday at London 2012, there was Magic Monday in Tokyo as British athletes won three gold medals.Adam Peaty was..
On the second day of action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Adam Peaty reached the men's 100m breaststroke but former two-time Olympic..