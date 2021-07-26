Chris Broussard: I might be surprised if USA Basketball wins gold rather than lose it I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Team USA Basketball played their Olympics opener against France yesterday. The exhibition losses carried over as they failed to beat the French national team in a stunning 83-76 loss. It's their first loss since 2004. The French finished on a 16-2 run while the U.S. missed their final nine shots. Chris Broussard explains why he 'won't write off Team USA with their talent, but will be shocked if they win gold rather than lose it.'