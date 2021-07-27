Team USA's Regan Smith takes bronze medal in 100 back at Tokyo Olympics
Regan Smith, 19, finished third in the 100-meter backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics behind Austalia's Kaylee McKeown and Canada's Kylie Masse.
