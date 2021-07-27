Ben Verlander answers the question of which Team is a major trade away from being a World Series competitor. Hear why Ben believes the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox are both one link short of making it to the World Series.Full Article
Padres & White Sox are one trade away from being a World Series team I Flippin' Bats
