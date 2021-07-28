Sindhu defeated Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women`s singles. The 26-year-old Indian wasted no time in the first set and won it with ease. The first set (21-9) lasted for just 15 minutesFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu marches into elimination round after beating Ngan Yi
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PV Sindhu enters elimination round after straight sets win against Ngan Yi Cheung
DNA