Jul.28 - George Russell has ruled out moving into the Red Bull camp for 2022. Although his promotion to Valtteri Bottas' seat at the works Mercedes team recently seemed set in stone, it now appears that Lewis Hamilton may have succeeded in talking boss Toto Wolff out of changing the status quo. "It is clear.....check out full post »Full Article
Russell rules out Red Bull Racing move for next year
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
London calling: Jaguar Racing's quest for home glory in Formula E
After a period in the doldrums, a resurgent Jaguar will gun for glory at this weekend’s returning London e-Prix – the team’s..
Autocar
British GP: Why Hamilton and Verstappen clash was a racing incident
British Grand Prix 2021
We discuss the key talking points from a dramatic weekend of Formula 1 action at..
Autocar