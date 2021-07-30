Team GB rowers endure worst Olympics since 1976 to raise questions over funding and exit of Jurgen Grobler – but Josh Bugajski claims legendary coach ‘destroyed’ athletes
Team GB's rowers have suffered their worst Olympics since 1976 – and the inquest has already begun. Despite £24.6million of Lottery funding over the last five years, the team managed just two medals at Tokyo 2020, neither of them gold. Vicky Thornley became the sixth boat to finish fourth on Friday, while the men's eight