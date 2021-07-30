Ben Whittaker performs ‘Hadouken’ Street Fighter celebration after winning Olympic medal as Anthony Joshua-backed boxer gives brilliant interview on plans to become Mayor of Wolverhampton
Ben Whittaker celebrated in style after securing a guaranteed Olympic boxing medal on Friday. The Team GB light-heavyweight edged out Brazil's Keno Machado in a scrappy quarter-final contest, just about getting the nod on a split decision. Even if he loses his semi-final against Russia's Imam Khataev on Sunday, Whittaker will definitely now get a