Alyssa Naeher saves the day, Megan Rapinoe wins it for USA women's soccer in Olympic quarterfinals
Published
Rapinoe converted the deciding PKÂ in a shootout after Naeher stopped two against the Netherlands in quarterfinals.Full Article
Published
Rapinoe converted the deciding PKÂ in a shootout after Naeher stopped two against the Netherlands in quarterfinals.Full Article
A pair of goals from Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius spelled catastrophe for the United States on Wednesday, as they suffered a..