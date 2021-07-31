Two tries in the second-half gave South Africa a comfortable win over the British and Irish Lions in the Second Test, forcing a winner-takes-all decider in Cape Town next weekFull Article
British and Irish Lions lose to South Africa to set up mouthwatering final test
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Greenwood/Owens analyse officials' performance
Sky Sports UK
Will Greenwood and Nigel Owens discuss the officials' performance and analyse the decisions that were made from the second..
Kolisi: 'It has been the toughest week'
Sky Sports UK
More coverage
AWJ: We were punished by set-pieces
Sky Sports UK
British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones felt they were punished by South Africa's set-pieces as the Lions lost the..
-
South Africa 27-9 British and Irish Lions: Springboks level series in fiery encounter
BBC News
-
Lions miss chance to claim first series win over South Africa since 1997 as Springboks fight back in second half of second Test
talkSPORT
-
Lions overpowered by South Africa as world champions level series at 1-1
BBC News
-
Lions set for series decider after South Africa power to victory in second Test
Belfast Telegraph