After having skipped Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics the World No. 3 begins his quest for an 89th tour-level title as the top seed and he could meet one of the most in-form players of the season in an early test.Full Article
Returning Nadal to begin US Open tune-up with Citi Open
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
An injury knocked Rafael Nadal off course — and pointed him to the Citi Open
Read more
Washington Post
Rafael Nadal’s Citi Open debut thrills D.C. tennis fans — and he hasn’t even played a match yet
Read more
Washington Post