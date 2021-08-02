American Jade Carey strikes gold in women's floor exercise final
American Jade Carey has captured gold in the women's floor exercise final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Monday in Tokyo.Full Article
Jade Carey wins gold in the floor exercise to give the U.S. women's gymnastics team its fifth medal in Tokyo.
Following her withdrawal from two 2020 Tokyo Olympics events to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles expressed gratitude for..
Watch VideoAn American finished atop the podium in the women's Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always.
Sunisa..