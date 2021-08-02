Sir Jackie Stewart on Sebastian Vettel disqualification and fears about ‘liberties being taken’ as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry heats up
Published
Lewis Hamilton is a ‘lucky boy’ to have come second in the Hungarian Grand Prix, says F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart. Despite qualifying in pole position, Hamilton’s race got off to a horrible start as he found himself in last place following a chaotic opening. But the seven-time world champion fought his way back brilliantly […]Full Article