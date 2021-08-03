Great Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell claim the gold medal in the men's 49er at the Tokyo Olympics. The pair just edged over the finish line in front earning the winFull Article
Team GB's sailing duo win gold in men's 49er after tense race at Tokyo Olympics
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell win gold for Great Britain in men's 49er sailing
BBC Sport
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell claim gold for Great Britain after winning a dramatic men's 49er medal race.