Nick Wright: ‘Age is not the concern for LeBron’s Lakers’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves on Monday, signing Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore. With Russell Westbrook already cemented on the roster, Brandon Marshall doesn't believe a team as 'old' as the Lakers' can cut it in a Finals run, but Nick Wright disagrees. Hear why he's not concerned about LeBron James' Lakers being too old to be a challenge in the Finals.