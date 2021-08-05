Ben Whittaker’s journey to Olympics saw him fired from JD Sports and Wolves steward jobs for ‘hiding in toilets’ and ‘eating Pukka Pies’
Published
Ben Whittaker’s journey from working at JD Sports and guzzling Pukka Pies at Wolverhampton Wanderers to Olympic hero is truly an inspiring tale. The 24-year-old claimed a silver medal in the men’s light-heavyweight final against the slick Cuban Arlen Lopez, but was left devastated at missing gold. An emotional Whittaker wept on the podium as […]Full Article