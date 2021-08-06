The latest Spurs news from football.london on Wednesday morning including updates on Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Harry KaneFull Article
Lionel Messi had Spurs transfer wish as Harry Kane given advice over Man City links
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Jack Grealish's Man City transfer denies Harry Kane and Lionel Messi dream shirt number
Daily Star
Jack Grealish has completed a £100m transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City just an hour after Barcelona announced Lionel..