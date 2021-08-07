Golfer Korda first to win major, gold in same year
Published
Golfer Nelly Korda's dream season continued Saturday as she added an Olympic gold medal to her victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.Full Article
Published
Golfer Nelly Korda's dream season continued Saturday as she added an Olympic gold medal to her victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Women’s world number one golfer Nelly Korda has one hand on an Olympic gold medal to add to her maiden..