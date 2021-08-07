Neeraj Chopra wins India's 1st Olympic gold medal in track and field
Neeraj Chopra won India's first ever gold medal in track and field, winning the javelin throw in Tokyo.
Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin, giving India its first gold at the Tokyo Games and only its second ever at the Summer Games.
23-year-old Neeraj Chopra produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India`s..
