Ten-man Malmo fight back from goal behind to claim remarkable victory over Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s men’s Champions League dream ends in tatters
Rangers crashed out of the Champions League after Malmo came back from behind to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory over the Scottish Champions. Alfredo Morelos first half strike and Bonke Innocent’s sending off before half time looked to be sending the Gers into the next play-off round before the Swedes produced a stunning turnaround at […]Full Article