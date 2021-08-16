Man City may go all out to complete Harry Kane transfer as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United send warning to Pep Guardiola with impressive opening day wins
Published
Man City may start to think about signing Harry Kane ‘a lot harder’ after watching Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United impress on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season. The trio sent a message to the reigning champions with convincing wins, while Pep Guardiola’s side stuttered to a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham. City […]Full Article