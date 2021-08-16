Tottenham rocking without Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, Jurgen Klopp’s new look and Jamie Vardy celebration – the Premier League opening weekend in pictures
Published
The Premier League returned with a bang this weekend where 34 goals were scored across the 10 games. There were plenty of upsets and unexpected results that were made all the better by seeing full stadiums back once again. The early signs showed we are in for a brilliant season with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester […]Full Article