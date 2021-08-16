Tony Boselli breaks down Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow's debuts, Gardner Minshew's QB status in the NFL I THE HERD

Former All-Pro lineman Tony Boselli joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reaction to the Jacksonville Jaguars' first preseason game and analyzes key headliners on their roster and team. He breaks down Trevor Lawrence's debut with the pros and cons of his performance. The Jaguars' first draft pick in history also shares whether he feels Gardner Minshew is a starting quarterback in the NFL or not. Boselli also reacts to Tim Tebow's tight end debut and what his struggles mean for the Jaguars.