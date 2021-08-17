Emmanuel Acho: The Jaguars cut Tim Tebow because the public saw his struggles & was the wise thing to do I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tebow time in Jacksonville is officially over. Tim Tebow was released by the Jaguars this morning. The former quarterback tried to make the team as a tight end, but was part of the first round of cuts today. Tebow had a rough first preseason game with zero catches and a couple of blocking attempts that didn't go too well. Tebow thanked the Jaguars' organization later on Twitter today. Urban Meyer responded to Tebow's release, saying quote: 'We know that it's an uphill battle for Tim. Players loved him, the locker room loved him, but it was the right thing.' Emmanuel Acho explains why the Jaguars released Tebow as soon as 'we (the public) saw his struggles.'