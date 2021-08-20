Aaron Ramsdale hopes to ‘take’ Bernd Leno’s Arsenal shirt and reveals heart-warming reason why he brought grandfather’s ashes to signing of contract
Published
Arsenal new boy Aaron Ramsdale has laid down the gauntlet to Bernd Leno, revealing his hopes to take his teammate’s shirt. Ramsdale completed his move to north London from Sheffield United, signing for a fee believed to be in the region of £30million. He’ll provide competition for Bernd Leno, who’s been Arsenal‘s first choice goalkeeper […]Full Article