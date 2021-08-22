Reece James ‘defensively better’ than Trent Alexander-Arnold, says Darren Bent, who believes Chelsea star is pushing Liverpool man to be Premier League’s best right-back
Reece James is pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold to be the best right-back in the Premier League, believes Darren Bent. James scored one and assisted the other as Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0, with Romelu Lukaku netting on his second debut as a Blues striker. The England international, who was selected in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad this summer, played […]Full Article