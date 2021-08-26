Leeds star Patrick Bamford called up and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold returns but no place for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood or Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell in Gareth Southgate’s England squad
Published
Leeds star Patrick Bamford has earned his first call-up to the England senior squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The 27-year-old gets the nod over Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, who missed Euro 2020 due to injury and started the Premier League season with two goals in two games. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also missed […]Full Article