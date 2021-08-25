Champions League group stage draw: When and where, how to watch, Chelsea's potential opponents
Published
The Blues will be looking to retain their European crown this season and are set to find out who they will face in the group stageFull Article
Published
The Blues will be looking to retain their European crown this season and are set to find out who they will face in the group stageFull Article
Leicester have qualified for the 2021-22 Europa League after Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Man City took the four..